Society Overseas Vietnamese across nations celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese expatriates in Australia, the UK, China, and Japan have organised gatherings at different scales to mark the Lunar New Year (Tet), the longest and important festival of their home country.

Society Lao students in Khanh Hoa experience Vietnamese Tet festival A programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival has been held for Lao students studying at Nha Trang University in the central province of Khanh Hoa, helping them get insight into Vietnam’s traditional culture and customs.

Society Gold plated tigers hit souvenir shops in Hanoi 24-carat gold plated tigers are hitting high-end souvenir shops in Hanoi, selling for between several millions and tens of million dong.

Society Pagoda with unique architecture in north Vietnam Keo Pagoda, which was built in 1632 in the Le dynasty, is one of the oldest in Vietnam where ancient architecture has been preserved.