PM pays pre-Tet visits to Hanoi’s police, medical staff
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 31 visited the headquarters of Hanoi Police, the COVID-19 treatment hospital and the Vietnam National Children's Hospital in the capital city on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Talking to the police, he lauded the force’s contributions to COVID-19 prevention and control of the city and the nation.
Chinh requested them promote their core role and coordinate with related agencies in protecting the national security and ensuring social security and order, serving recovery and flexible and effective response to the pandemic.
It is also necessary to boost capacity in Party building and anti-corruption prevention, the PM noted.
At the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hoang Mai district, he immediately made phone calls to a number of sponsors after hearing its report on financial and equipment difficulties.
The Government leader also commended efforts made by the provincial authorities, Ministry of Health, and Hanoi Medical University in establishing the facility.
At the National Children's Hospital, which houses some 600 children during Tet, Chinh said he wants the establishment to further develop quickly and sustainably, requesting it to enhance professional capacity and address difficulties in terms of facilities, equipment, and working policies, among others.
The PM highlighted the necessity of quickly implementing a COVID-19 vaccination campaign this spring with a hope that the pandemic will soon be pushed back./.