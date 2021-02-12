Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of the armed forces in Da Nang pose for a picture (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid a visit to armed forces in the central city of Da Nang on February 12, the first day of the Lunar Year of the Ox.



At the Da Nang Border Guard High Command, the Government leader extended Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes to the force, the municipal military high command, the police, and Military Zone 5. He also offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in the city.



After listening to a report on the performance of the armed forces of the city in 2020, PM Phuc lauded the efforts that the forces made amid difficulties from complicated development of COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.



Highlighting the engagement of soldiers and public security officers in search and rescue activities during the devastating natural disasters last year, he stressed that thanks to the strong endeavours of the forces, the local living conditions have been ensured with no one left behind.



As Da Nang is an area of national strategic significance, local armed forces should remain vigilant and prepare specific plans to respond any circumstance, he said, asking the forces to modernise themselves in the time to come.



Last year, the armed forces in Da Nang showed strong performance in protecting national security and defence, social safety and order, safeguarding the borderline and combating trans-border criminal as well as trade fraud, while supporting locals in overcoming consequences of natural disasters. Local public security officers successfully protected security during the 13th National Party Congress and before the upcoming general election.



Also on February 12, PM Phuc visited and presented Tet gifts to officials at the People’s Committee of Hai Chau district and the People’s Committee of Thuan Phuoc ward./.

