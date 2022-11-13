PM Pham Minh Chinh appreciates Australia’s assistance to Vietnam
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12.
Affirming that Australia is a leading strategic partner of Vietnam in the region, PM Chinh thanked the Australian Government for increasing official development assistance to Vietnam by 18% in the 2022 - 2023 fiscal year, describing this as practical assistance. He also highly appreciated Australia’s donation of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PM Albanese said Australia attaches great importance to the reinforcement of its ties with Vietnam, especially in economy, education - training, climate change response, energy, agriculture, manufacturing industry, healthcare services, and defence.
To develop the relations in an intensive and practical manner, PM Chinh suggested the two sides increase all-level mutual visits, firstly preparing carefully for the upcoming official trip to Australia by Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue; continue to effectively carry out the Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy to further open their markets to each other’s exports, especially farm produce; bolster coordination in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing; increase sharing experience in macro-economic governance; intensify security and defence ties; and step up initiatives on energy transition, digital transformation, climate change response, and educational cooperation.
He also proposed Australia assist Vietnamese people living in the country so as to help strengthen the bilateral friendship and cooperation.
On this occasion, PM Chinh invited his Australian counterpart to visit Vietnam at a suitable point of time in 2023, when the two countries mark the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties (February 26, 1973 - 2023)./.