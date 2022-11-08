Politics Vietnam, India eye stronger cooperation in information, communication A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its vice chairman Phan Xuan Thuy has had a working session with representatives of international and communication commissions of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share experience and models on media management.

Politics Lawmakers mull over crime prevention and combat The prevention and control of crime and law violations is set to be among issues discussed by the 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 8 as part of its ongoing fourth session.

Politics Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for Cambodia visit, ASEAN Summits Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 8 morning for Cambodia to start an official visit to the neighbouring country and to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.