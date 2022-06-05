Business Firms join hands in training human resources The Vietnam - International Entrepreneurs Connection Club (VIENC) and the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in training.

Videos Aviation sector ready for summer travel boom The aviation industry is ramping up operations after two years of COVID-19 disruption, with airlines expanding domestic and international flight network and enhancing flight frequency to renowned tourist attractions to serve customers’ travel demand during summer holiday roster.

Videos Early-ripening lychees in Bac Giang sold at good prices Vietnamese lychees are fetching a tasty price at the early season, putting a smile on farmers in the northern province of Bac Giang. Global-standard lychees are even priced at around 1.3 USD per kilo.

Business Interest rate support package has little effect on stock market As securities and real estate sectors are not on the list to receive support, the 2 percent interest rate support package's positive effects on the stock market are not strong.