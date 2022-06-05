PM Pham Minh Chinh attends 4th Vietnam Economic Forum
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session at the 4th Vietnam Economic Forum on the theme : ‘Building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with integration in the new normal stage’ on June 5.
The event in Ho Chi Minh City was co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, the Government and Ho Chi Minh City.
Besides the high-level session, three other thematic workshops are held the same day on the development of stable labour supply chains after the pandemic, the capital and real estate markets, and technology modernization, digital transformation and diversification of supply chains.
The forum is connected with more than 100 sites in and outside the country, and livestreamed on social platforms such as Facebook and Youtube.
At the high-level session, delegates discussed and shared views on the contents of an independent and self-reliant economy of Vietnam in the new contexts and situation.
The forum provides a venue for leaders of ministries, agencies, sectors, localities, organisations and businesses, and experts to evaluate and make forecast on the international economic situation, and new trends on the world after the COVID-19 pandemic across various aspects.
They are also expected to identify opportunities and challenges of the Vietnamese economy, analyse the achievements, shortcomings and limitations of the country’s socio-economic development and response to the pandemic.
The forum also seeks ideas and recommendations on reform, economic restructuring and mobilization of resources for development. /.