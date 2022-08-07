Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits Terminal S8 on Cau Giay street of the Nhon-Hanoi Station urban railway. (Photo: VNA)





PM Chinh and his entourage on board a train as part of his trip to check the Nhon-Hanoi Station railway project on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Elevated sections of the urban railway from Nhon to Hanoi Station must be completed before December 31, 2022, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting with contractors and leaders of concerned ministries and Hanoi on August 7.The meeting aimed to seek ways to resolve challenges hampering the progress of one of the most critical infrastructure projects in Hanoi. Construction of the railway started in 2008 and was initially planned to finish in 2015.The double-track railway is 12.5km long, with the elevated sections spanning 8.5km and the remaining 4km underground. Only 75% of the work has been completed, with investment doubling to more than 34 trillion VND (over 1.45 billion USD).The Hanoi People’s Committee, consultants and contractors are held responsible for the project’s extended delays, PM Chinh said, adding that there has been a lack of coordination between the municipal People’s Committee and concerned ministries and units.The deadline for the underground parts must be shortened, probably by half of the proposed 2027, and additional funding must not be sourced from ODA but the State budget instead, he ordered.The PM later assigned Standing Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh as head of a working group responsible for removing barriers for the project and demanded the Ministries of Finance, Public Security, Transport, and Construction to coordinate with the Hanoi People’s Committee in boosting its progress.“We must use experience acquired from implementing this project for others, particularly those aiming to expand Hanoi’s development space,” PM Chinh said.Prior to the meeting, PM Chinh paid a field trip to several components of the project, including underground Terminal S9 on Kim Ma street, elevated Terminal S8 in Cau Giay street and the depot area./.