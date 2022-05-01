Politics Lao Party extends congratulations to Vietnam on National Reunification Day The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Politics Groups of Friends working to promote UNCLOS: Vietnamese representative The Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) is making efforts to fulfill its targets, especially in raising public awareness of the UNCLOS and its application in the reality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics President attends Quang Tri liberation anniversary celebration President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri central province and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).

Politics Lao Vice President pays working visit to Ha Giang Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou visited the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and had a working session with local authorities on April 29.