Politics Vietnam affirms ASEAN's commitment to promoting multilateralism Vietnam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirmed the bloc’s priority and commitment in promoting multilateralism at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s recent open debate on a new orientation for reformed multilateralism.

Politics Bui Quang Huy re-elected First Secretary of HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy was re-elected First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) at the closing session of the 12th National Congress of the HCYU on December 16.

Politics PM Chinh visits Europe’s leading research innovation hub Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 15 (local time) visited the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC), an international research and development organisation active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies.