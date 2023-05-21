PM Pham Minh Chinh meets US President Joe Biden. (Photo: VNA)

Hiroshima (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met US President Joe Biden and President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel on May 20, within the framework of the ongoing expanded summit of the G7.



Chinh and Biden agreed to maintain the exchange of all-level delegations.



PM Chinh held that bilateral relations have positively developed over the recent past, with the economic-trade cooperation being the focus. President Biden spoke highly of the outcomes of the phone talks with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



The two exchanged ideas on a number of measures to push up relations between the two countries and international and regional issues of mutual concern.



Also at the summit, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son met his US counterpart Antony Blinken, exchanging ideas on measures to accelerate the implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries’ high-level leaders.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel. (Photo:VNA)

At the meeting between Chinh and Michel, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the positive progress in the Vietnam-EU relations.



Affirming that the EU is a partner of prime importance in Vietnam’s foreign policy, PM Chinh suggested the two sides push up the exchange of all-level delegations, and maintain and bring into play the efficiency of cooperation and dialogue mechanisms in the framework of the Vietnam-EU partnership and cooperation agreement.



PM Chinh asked the EC leader to push the parliaments of member countries to soon ratify the EVIPA; and the EC to raise its voice for the EU to soon lift its yellow-card warning concerning the IUU against Vietnam’s seafood exports He also expressed his hope for the EU and member countries to continue supporting Vietnam in attracting resources to implement the statement on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The EC leader expressed his joy at the vigorous, intensive and extensive development in the Vietnam-EU relations, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in the corruption fight. He took note of the progress reached between the two sides in the yellow-card warning, and affirm the EU’s strong support to Vietnam in the green transformation and JETP implementation. The leader also expressed his hope for Vietnam’s continued support for the EU in strengthening relations with the ASEAN./.