PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with voters in Binh Thuy district of Can Tho city on May 14. (Photo: VNA) Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other



The legislators informed local citizens about the planned agenda of the fifth session, reported on the implementation of some policies and laws related to enterprises and workers, and collected voters’ opinions to submit to authorised agencies.



Local voters expressed their belief in the leadership and governance of the Party, NA, and Government, saying the Government and the PM have issued proper directions to tackle difficulties to support socio-economic recovery and development, improve people’s living standards, and step up the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.



They also raised opinions about some issues relevant to enterprise development, job creation and maintenance, income improvement, housing and social security, along with the enforcement of legal rules on rights and interests of enterprises and workers.



At the event, PM Chinh reviewed the performance of tasks set at the NA’s fourth session and reported on the preparations for the fifth one.



Talking about the recent socio-economic development, he said that despite numerous difficulties and challenges posed by the world situation, the pandemic, and outstanding problems of the economy, thanks to the Party’s leadership and the strong engagement by the entire political system, businesses, and people nationwide, Vietnam has continued to reach the overall targets of keeping macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, boosting growth, and ensuring major balances of the economy.



Besides, people’s life has remained stable; social order and safety guaranteed; defence and security enhanced; and diplomacy and integration into the world promoted.



The Government will exert efforts to address those problems in the coming time. "Difficulties must be removed and challenges be overcome", he affirmed.



It will stay steadfast in the targets of keeping macro-economic stability; controlling inflation; ensuring major economic balances; maintaining political stability and social order and safety; bolstering integration; dealing with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; boosting fast recovery and sustainable development; facilitating production and business activities as well as job creation; diversifying markets, products and supply chains; and assisting enterprises by reducing, extending the payment deadlines, or exempting taxes, fees, and charges, PM Chinh added.



He also underlined a firm, proactive, timely, flexible, and effective monetary policy and an expanded, focus-driven, flexible, and effective fiscal policy to be carried out.



The PM appreciated voters’ feedback and asked competent agencies and related sectors to respond to the opinions.



On the occasion of the Workers’ Month in May, PM Chinh symbolically presented 200 gift packages to disadvantaged workers in Can Tho city.



Meetings between NA deputies and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the parliament./.

VNA