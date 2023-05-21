Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hiroshima (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21 had separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, when he was attending the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima.

At the meeting between PM Chinh and the President of Brazil, the two leaders said they were pleased to see the good progress of bilateral relations over the past time, particularly since the two countries’ trade maintained a rapid growth momentum. For years, Brazil has been Vietnam's largest trading partner in Latin America, with trade turnover in 2022 reaching a record 6.78 billion USD.

Chinh conveyed greetings of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to President Lula da Silva.

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and hopes to strengthen the comprehensive partnership with Brazil, one of its leading important partners in the region.

Vietnam called on Brazil to support and promote the early start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the South American Common Market (MERCOSUR).

The two countries are also hoped to continue to coordinate and support each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and other multilateral forums to which the two sides are members. Vietnam is willing to act as a bridge to strengthen the relationship between ASEAN and Brazil, and between ASEAN and MERCOSUR.

President Lula da Silva thanked the greetings of Vietnamese leaders and expressed admiration for the unyielding will of Vietnam and Vietnamese people. He also congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic recovery and development.

President Lula da Silva agreed with the proposals of PM Chinh, especially on supporting the early start of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and MERCOSUR.

The President suggested the two countries continue to promote practical cooperation in all aspects, especially in trade, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums.

On this occasion, PM Chinh conveyed the invitation of Vietnamese leaders to President Lula da Silva for a revisit to Vietnam. The President of Brazil happily accepted the invitation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky. (Photo:VNA)

On the same day, at the G7 expanded Summit’s working session "Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World”, PM Chinh briefly met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky.

At the meeting, Chinh emphasised that Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Regarding the current conflict in Ukraine, the PM affirmed that Vietnam's consistent stance is to respect the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, no use of force and threats to use force, and all disputes should be resolved by peaceful means.

As a country that has experienced many wars, Vietnam understands the value of peace, Chinh said.

Vietnam has provided humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people and is ready to assist involved parties in finding a lasting peaceful solution based on international laws and respecting the legitimate interests of the parties.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his gratitude to the Government of Ukraine for supporting the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.

President Zelensky agreed with PM Chinh, expressing his appreciation for Vietnam's stance and humanitarian support, and agreed to take measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries./.