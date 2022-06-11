Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lays floral tributes in memory of the ten young volunteers at Dong Lộc T-junction historical relic site. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 11 offered incense and flowers at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in memory of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, during his working trip to the central province of Ha Tinh.



The Dong Loc T-junction was the most important transport intersection on the legendary Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh trail. This was the route trucks carrying soldiers, food, arms and munitions from the north travelled to the southern battlefields.



The same day, the PM visited heoric Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi A who lives in Ha Tinh city’s Thach Quy street. He affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the merits and sacrifices of wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolution.



Chinh said he hopes that the 97-year-old heroic Vietnamese mother takes good care of her health, continues to educate her children and grandchildren, and encourages local people to preserve and promote revolutionary traditions, contributing to building Ha Tinh in particular and the country becoming more prosperous.



He also visited Nguyen Van Minh, a pre-revolution official, living in Thach Ha township, Thach Ha distict.



The PM asked local authorities to pay due attention to the material and spiritual life of policy beneficiary families and those who rendered services to the nation's revolutionary cause./.