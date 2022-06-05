PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Government delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on June 5, the date when 111 years ago Ho Chi Minh left the country on a ship to seek the way for national salvation.
PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to President Ho Chi MinhNhập mô tả cho ảnhHCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Government delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on June 5, the date when 111 years ago Ho Chi Minh left the country on a ship to seek the way for national salvation.
The PM and the delegation also paid respect to President Ton Duc Thang, an exemplary communist and close comrade of President Ho Chi Minh, and a leader of the Vietnamese working class.
On June 5, 1911, from Nha Rong Wharf of Sai Gon, now Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, known in those days as Nguyen Tat Thanh, boarded the ship Admiral Latouche Treville, beginning his journey to seek ways for national salvation.
PM Pham Minh Chinh visit the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
Thirty years later, he returned to Vietnam to lead the Vietnamese revolution which successfully conducted the August Revolution in 1945 and founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.