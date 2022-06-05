Politics Cabinet meeting discusses five-month socio-economic development The Government convened its monthly meeting on June 4, discussing the socio-economic situation in May and the first five months of 2022 and reviewed the implementation of the government’s socio-economic recovery and development programme and the allocation and disbursement of the State budget this year.

Politics NA Standing Committee discusses implementation of support package for socio-economic recovery The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 4 morning gave opinions on the implementation and capital allocation for tasks and projects under the programme on socio-economic recovery and development.

Politics National Assembly's television channel launches new logo The National Assembly (NA)’s television channel on June 3 introduced its new logo at a ceremony attended by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics More draft laws debated at NA session The draft Petroleum Law (amended) and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies were among the matters tabled at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 3.