PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend ASEAN – GCC Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC), and visit Saudi Arabia from October 18 – 20.
The trip will be made at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud./.