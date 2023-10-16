Politics Party chief suggests ways to foster Vietnam-Russia relations General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong put forth major orientations to strengthen Vietnam-Russia relations in the time ahead at a reception for Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics Prime Minister receives high-ranking Cambodian Party official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 16 for visiting Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn.

Politics Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee convenes 12th meeting Vietnamese Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production Ali Aoun co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee which opened in Hanoi on October 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.