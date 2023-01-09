PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Laos
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos and co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from January 11-12.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.