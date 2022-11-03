PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit Cambodia, attend 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits from November 10-13, the Foreign Ministry announced on November 3.
The Foreign Ministry said the PM’s visit and attendance of the events will be made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen./.