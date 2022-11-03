Politics HCM City leader pledges to facilitate investment of Danish enterprises Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating favourable conditions for Danish firms to make long-term investments and run businesses in green economic development, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while hosting Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on November 3.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 22nd meeting The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 22nd meeting on November 1-2, deciding disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and officials.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President receives outgoing UAE Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 3 received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Vietnam Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, who came to bid farewell to the State leader.