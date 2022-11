– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) and related summits from November 10-13, the Foreign Ministry announced on November 3.The Foreign Ministry said the PM’s visit and attendance of the events will be made at the invitation of Cambodia n Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen./.