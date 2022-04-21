Politics Highest priority given to ensuring life, property safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine The highest priority of the Vietnamese Party and State is to ensure security, life and property safety, as well as legal and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine and related regions, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on April 21.

ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.

Politics Vietnam stands ready to foster bilateral trade with China: Spokesperson Vietnam stands ready to bolster bilateral trade with China towards stable, balanced and sustainable development for the benefits of both sides, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a routine press conference on April 21.

Politics Lawyers association urged to play more active role in policy, lawmaking President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 21 stressed that the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) should play a more active role in policy and lawmaking, scientific research in the legal sector, and especially the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist state.