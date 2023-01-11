PM Pham Minh Chinh visits former leaders of Laos
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited former senior leaders of Laos on January 11 as part of his official trip to the country.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with former Party General Secretary and President of Laos Choummaly Sayasone on January 11. (Photo: VNA)
He visited former General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Choummaly Sayasone, former Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith, and former PM Thongsing Thammavong.
PM Chinh thanked the former Lao leaders for their enormous contributions to the two countries’ faithful relations and special solidarity, as well as their support for the comprehensive development of bilateral friendship and cooperation.
He informed his hosts about the outcomes of his talks and meetings with leaders of the Lao Party, State, Government, and National Assembly, expressing his delight at the brilliant success of the Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and former Lao PM Thongsing Thammavong at their meeting on January 11. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam always gives the top priority to the special solidarity with Laos and considers this as a priceless asset of their revolutions, he noted, pledging utmost efforts to unceasingly nurture the countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
For their part, the former leaders of Laos stressed the close-knit ties with Vietnam and that they are delighted at the flourishing cooperation in all spheres.
They appreciated Vietnam’s assistance for Laos and called for increased cooperation and sharing of experience in socio-economic stabilisation and development.
They also emphasised the need to continue educating the two peoples, especially among younger generations, on the special relations between the two countries./.