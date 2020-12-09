Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit held via video conference on December 9. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit held via video conference on December 9.

He affirmed the significance of the cooperation and coordination between the five countries in the Mekong sub-region in a joint effort to bolster socio-economic development, with a target of building a competitive, dynamic and sustainable economy.

He pointed out a number of orientations to improve ACMECS’ efficiency and role in the time to come, stating that overcoming COVID-19 is an important task, followed by gradually reviving the economy and upholding the strategic role of connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

To realise such targets, the countries must ensure ceaseless and harmonious connectivity in the sub-region, fostering transport, trade and investment along economic corridors, and develop a transport infrastructure along the borders.

They should strictly realise signed bilateral and multilateral agreements and pay attention to smart and sustainable agricultural development, for the establishment of the Mekong agricultural value chain and further integration into the global supply chain.

Cooperation in environmental protection, sustainable management of natural resources and natural disaster and climate change adaptation must also be strengthened, the Vietnamese PM added.

With the theme of “Partnership for Connectivity and Resilience”, delegates reviewed the implementation of the Bangkok Declaration and the 2019-2023 ACMECS Master Plan approved during the 8th ACMECS Summit held in June 2018 in Thailand.

They also discussed measures to consolidate cooperation in the new period.

Regarding cooperation in the past two years, the leaders welcomed positive results obtained in the implementation of the ACMECS Master Plan focusing on the three pillars of hard and soft infrastructure connectivity, and smart and sustainable development.

They spoke highly of member countries' efforts in devising guiding documents such as the Terms of Reference of the ACMECS Development Fund, Concept Paper on Working Mechanism for ACMECS Coordinating Committees and List of ACMECS Prioritised Projects.

The leaders also took note of progress of the building of the network of ACMECS Development Partners, particularly the approval of partners in Phase 1, and are to agree on the list of Phase 2.

On future cooperation, they affirmed the determination to promote cooperation in environmental protection, smart agriculture development and sustainable management of the waters of Mekong River, disaster management and climate change.

They also vowed to enhance efforts in battling COVID-19 and recovering their economies, facilitate the engagement and contributions of development partners, international organisations and the private sector in the implementation of the three pillars of the ACMECS Master Plan, and promptly bring the ACMECS Development Fund into operational.

The leaders will strive to ensure connectivity and resonance between ACMECS cooperation with ASEAN and related sub-region cooperation mechanism, and consider improving structure and operation of ACMECS towards bolstering efficiency and capitalising on resources.

They concluded the Summit by adopting the Phnom Penh Declaration of the 9th ACMECS Summit and agreeing that Laos will be the chair of the upcoming one./.