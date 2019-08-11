Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front, right) presents the first-class Labour Order to the newspaper (Photo: VNA)

– Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper, one of the oldest and most influential newspapers in the Vietnamese revolutionary press, celebrated the 90th anniversary of the publication of its first issue (August 14, 1929) in Hanoi on August 11.Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent flowers to the ceremony.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with Politburo member and Head of Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong, and representatives from ministries attended the event.Over the past nine decades, the newspaper – the mouthpiece of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour – has been recognised as a top newspaper in Vietnam in protecting the legitimate rights and interests of workers and officials.The newspaper is also one of the first press agencies in Vietnam to publish online edition on May 19, 1999.It has made significant contributions to national independence and defence, particularly disseminating the Party and State’s guidelines and legal policies, building stronger working class and Vietnam Trade Union.On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented the first-class Labour Order to the newspaper’s staff and the third-class Labour Order to its editor-in-chief Nguyen Ngoc Hien in recognition of his outstanding performance in 2014-2018.-VNA