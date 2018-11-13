Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (center) at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the opening ceremony on November 13 for the Vietnamese Goods Week in Singapore, as part of his trip to the country to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and Singaporean Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong also attended the event.



The Vietnamese Goods Week runs through until November 25 and aims to promote hundreds of agro-fishery products and commodities of Vietnam to Singaporean consumers and international visitors, on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit.



The event is held by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade in cooperation with supermarket chain FairPrice, which distributes Vietnamese goods in its total 146 stores in Singapore.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Industry and Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh said that the Vietnamese Goods Week in Singapore demonstrate the effective cooperation between the ministry and FairPrice, and offers chances to expand cooperation models between the two countries’ businesses.



FairPrice’s retail system is selling about 650 Vietnamese products, such as farm produce, foodstuff, industrial goods, plastic products, and chemicals, among others.-VNA