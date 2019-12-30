Politics People’s Councils responsible for supervising law enforcement Supervising law enforcement in localities is not only the right but also the responsibility of the People’s Councils to review the operation of agencies, organisations and individuals, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.

Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea-related issues Vietnam and China held the 12th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 9th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in Beijing on December 25 and 26.

Politics Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31 A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid.