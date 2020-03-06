PM Phuc receives Chinese textile group’s head in Vietnam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Tao Hui, Director General of the Texhong Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 6.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Tao Hui, Director General of the Texhong Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 6.
The government leader spoke highly of the textile group’s business and production in Vietnam, and added that in his meetings with Chinese leaders, the two sides mentioned Texhong as an example of the Chinese firms operating in Vietnam that make important contributions to the bilateral relations.
For his part, the Chinese official said the attention from the PM, ministries and localities of Vietnam to the group as well as the country’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic creates an encouragement and trust for the group to decide on expanding its investment in Vietnam, with an addition of 500 million USD this year.
He expressed his hope that the Government, ministries and localities of Vietnam, especially Quang Ninh province will quickly finish procedures on the transport of goods and materials, and help a limited number of high-level managers and experts of Texho to work in Vietnam. The official also pledged to implement the provisions by Vietnamese authorities on the fight against the epidemic.
PM Phuc said the government will direct Quang Ninh province to consider the proposal and extended his regards to workers of the Chinese projects in Vietnam. He also extended sympathies from leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to their Chinese counterparts over the losses caused by the epidemic./.
