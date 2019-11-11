PM Phuc receives Japanese local official
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Motohiro Ono, Governor of Japan’s Saitama prefecture, on November 11 in Hanoi.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Governor of Japan’s Saitama prefecture Motohiro Ono (Source: VNA)
During the meeting, PM Phuc said he believes that the visit by the Japanese official will contribute to further promoting the friendship and cooperation between Saitama and Vietnam.
He highlighted the increasing fruitful relations and enhanced political trust between Vietnam and Japan, saying the cooperation between localities of the two nations plays a vital role in promoting the bilateral ties.
The Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that Ono will actively contribute to fostering cooperation between Saitama and Vietnamese localities in particular and between Vietnam and Japan in general.
He hoped Japan will take the lead in FDI and trade in Vietnam, with Saitama taking the lead in this process.
For his part, Ono thanked PM Phuc for his recent attendance at the coronation ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, affirming that this helps consolidate the close relations and the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.
Saitama attaches special importance to expanding relations with Vietnam, and always creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the prefecture, he affirmed.
He said the Japanese delegation has worked with representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment on supporting Vietnamese firms to seek cooperation and business opportunities in Saitama.
The Japanese official expressed his hope that the two sides will strongly bolster their cooperation, towards a more prosperous and sustainable future for both countries./.