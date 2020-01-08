PM Phuc receives US Development Finance Corporation head
At a reception in Hanoi on January 8 for visiting first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Adam Boehler, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted that the visit manifests the trust and good will for cooperation with practical contributions to the bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler in Hanoi on January 8 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – At a reception in Hanoi on January 8 for visiting first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Adam Boehler, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted that the visit manifests the trust and good will for cooperation with practical contributions to the bilateral relations.
The Vietnam – US relations of cooperation are developing very well in various fields, the Government leader stressed, adding that Vietnam is planning to buy many equipment and products from the US and striving to pursue a police of balance trade with the US.
The US official conveyed regards from US President Donald Trump to PM Phuc and noted that Vietnam is making many positive changes. The DFC is very attentive to the Pacific and hopes that the Mekong region will develop well, he said, pledging to increase investment into Vietnam, especially in the fields of energy, health care and infrastructure.
As Vietnam is shouldering the role of the ASEAN Chair this year, the DFC hopes to invest in the development of infrastructure in the Mekong countries, the official said, pledging to help make the US a top investor in Vietnam.
PM Phuc spoke highly of the DFC’s efforts and described its plan to boost cooperation with Vietnam not only in investment as a good direction now. Vietnam is ready to closely cooperate with the DFC in building an investment programme in Vietnam as well as in other Mekong countries, the leader said.
He also expressed his hope that the DFC will discuss with Vietnam’s authorities on priority areas, especially energy and liquefied natural gas, and support US firms in investing in Vietnam, particularly the Mekong delta./.