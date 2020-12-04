Politics ESCAP keen to bolster cooperation with Vietnam UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on December 3 spoke highly of the determination, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Politics Former Hanoi chairman proposed to be expelled from Party The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and PCC expel Nguyen Duc Chung, member of the PCC and former Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, from the Party for serious legal violations.

Politics Australian foreign minister hopes for stronger ties with Vietnam Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne on December 3 expressed her delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, considering this a firm foundation for the two countries to elevate bilateral ties to a new high.

Politics Lao Prime Minister to visit Vietnam, co-chair inter-governmental committee meeting The Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from December 4-6.