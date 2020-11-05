PM pins hope on success of 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 5 expressed his belief that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings would be a success thanks to the close coordination of ministries and agencies.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 5 expressed his belief that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings would be a success thanks to the close coordination of ministries and agencies. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 5 expressed his belief that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings would be a success thanks to the close coordination of ministries and agencies.
The Government leader was reported at a meeting in Hanoi that preparations for the event, to be held online from November 12-15, have been completed.
According to the PM, there will be 20 major meetings and many relevant meetings, with a record number of 80 documents expected to be approved on this occasion.
Important statements and resolutions must be issued at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, he said, asking concerned ministries and heads of ASEAN SOM to make discussions ahead of the event in the spirit of consensus.
He said the ministries need to review and complete plans and documents, and urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare scenarios scientifically.
The information work should be stepped up to improve Vietnam’s position, he said, suggesting selecting major streets for decoration in anticipation of the summit.
For the ASEAN Business Summit, PM Phuc stressed the need to call for cooperation between enterprises and make thorough preparations and detailed discussions.
He suggested inviting big partners like the EU, and including issues regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in the agenda.
This would be an opportunity for Vietnam to lure more investors and firms, especially in the context of the country successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic, he went on.
The preparation for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is of special significance, he said, requesting the ministries to pay due attention to speeches to be delivered at the event./.