Politics Quang Tri: isolated Huong Lap, Huong Viet communes still hard to access At present, the two communes of Huong Lap and Huong Viet have not yet been able to access Khe Sanh and Huong Hoa districts, Quang Tri province. Rescuers have to take a detour from Quang Binh, 200 km further with dangerous mountain road, to reach the communes.

Politics Hanoi highly values ADB’s support in infrastructure development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s support in the capital city’s infrastructure development over recent years while hosting ADB Country Director in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries on November 4.

Politics Korean top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Park Byeong-seug left Ho Chi Minh City on November 4 evening, concluding his five-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Sustainable development high on agenda at NA’s 10th sitting Legislators continue discussing a series of socio-economic situation issues, including solutions to sustainable development, during their working session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 5.