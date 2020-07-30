PM pledges favourable conditions for development of intellectuals
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the contributions made by intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists to national defence and development, and pledged favourable conditions for their development.
The PM made the remarks at a meeting in Hanoi on July 30 with 203 delegates representing more than 6.5 million intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists nationwide.
He stressed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in every historical period, Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists have dedicated their work, talent and brainpower to the cause of national defence and construction.
The Government leader affirmed the policy of developing the contingent of intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists in both quantity and quality, noting that many mechanisms and policies have been issued to ensure the freedom to creativity.
According to him, the education and popularisation work is one of the three pillars of Party building, which is extremely important in building the national unity, thus bringing success for the country.
PM Phuc noted that the intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists should strive harder to meet the increasing demand of the cause of national industrialisation and modernisation in the context of international integration. He said Vietnam still lacks outstanding scientists and experts who can lead international and national research projects and programmes. In the fields of culture and arts, there have been few works of high value on the country’s historical achievements and the cause of Doi Moi and international integration.
As the country is moving towards the 13th National Party Congress, the PM urged the intellectuals, scientists, writers and artists to make recommendations to the Party and State in the process of building and implementing policies for socio-economic development and improvement of the people’s spiritual and material life.
Delegates at the meeting presented proposals on building development strategies for the country’s spearhead scientific and technological sectors in the next 20 years and further. They also asked for incentives, including improvement to the working environment, to persuade overseas Vietnamese scholars and scientists to return to the homeland to work./.