Politics Vietnam presents medical supplies to African nations Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on July 30 presented medical supplies from the Vietnamese Government worth 250,000 USD to the five African countries of Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, to help them battle COVID-19.

Politics 219 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Equatorial Guinea Relevant Vietnamese agencies along with the Vietnamese embassy in Angola, concurrently accredited to Equatorial Guinea, and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with counterparts in Equatorial Guinea to bring 219 Vietnamese citizens home safely on July 28-29.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials hold phone talks Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Song Tao held phone talks on July 29.

Politics Prime Minister holds phone talks with EC President Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on July 29 to discuss the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).