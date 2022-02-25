This is a big victory for Vietnam in the context that many team members were unable to play because they have been tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised members of the Vietnam's U23 football team immediately after their victory over Timor Leste in the semi-final match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022 on February 24, which helped them win the ticket to the final round.



This is a big victory for Vietnam in the context that many team members were unable to play because they have been tested positive for COVID-19.

(Photo: VNA)

The PM stressed that the victory demonstrated the spirit, energy, resilience, and determination of all the members to overcome difficulties.

He expressed his hope that the players will continue to work hard for more achievements.



The PM also underlined the urgency to make the best preparations for the upcoming final.

The squad had only 13 players for the semi-final, the minimum for a team to go for a match under the rules of the championship held in Cambodia.

Both teams were held to a goalless draw during official and extra times.

Five Vietnamese players scored while a Timor Leste youngster failed in the intense shootout, giving them a 5-3 win./.