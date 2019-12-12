Culture - Sports SEA Games 30 marks fine success for Vietnam After more than 10 days of competition, the Vietnamese delegation wrapped up the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines with 98 gold medals and the second position, surpassing by far the initial targets of from 65-70 gold medals and the third position.

Culture - Sports U22 football team get sizeable cash bonus after historic win Vietnam’s U22 football team secured a cash bonus after making history by crushing Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in Manila, the Philippines on December 10.