PM praises success of men’s and women’s football teams at SEA Games
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished praise on the men's and women’s football teams after their resounding success in the finals of the SEA Games against Indonesia and Thailand at the Government Office on December 11.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished praise on the men's and women’s football teams after their resounding success. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished praise on the men's and women’s football teams after their resounding success in the finals of the SEA Games against Indonesia and Thailand at the Government Office on December 11.
The PM said the men's team had inspired national development.
Speaking at the meeting, head coach Park Hang-seo said he and his team were under huge pressure going into the tournament because they had never won gold before, while the women’s team had five titles under their belts.
We were determined to win going into the final and received a letter from the PM. I thank the clubs for training my players for this victory. This is for the Vietnamese people,” he said.
Head coach of women’s team Mai Duc Chung thanked the Government and fans who supported the players.
“With solidarity and determination, our girls have done well in every game,” he said.
An hour after the team’s victory, several patrons had already committed to present some 5 billion VND (215,000 USD) for the players.
The team also received congratulations and a bonus of 100 million VND from President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha.
The Vietnamese women defeated rivals Thailand 1-0 with the only goal scored by Hai Yen at the start of extra time, but it was enough for the team to defend their gold medal./.