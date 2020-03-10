Politics PM inspects progress of Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 8 made a field trip to the Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway in Phu Nhuan commune, Cai Lay district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

Politics Vietnam supports all efforts to promote disarmament Assistant to Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of supporting all efforts to accelerate disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapon, at a recent plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva.

Politics Friendship Order presented to Finland-Vietnam Friendship Association President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga handed over the Friendship Order, presented by State President Nguyen Phu Trong, to the Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA) at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6.

Politics Vietnam, Russia seek ways to enhance bilateral ties Vietnam and Russia sought measures to step up their bilateral ties, and discussed regional and international issues of share concern during their 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security in Hanoi on March 6.