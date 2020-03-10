PM praises UN agencies’ contributions to Vietnam’s development
Vietnam highly evaluated efforts and contributions made by UN organisations and UN Resident Coordinator Kamal Malhotra in providing policy consultancy and technical assistance for the country’s recent development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra (Photo: VNA)h
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam highly evaluated efforts and contributions made by UN organisations and UN Resident Coordinator Kamal Malhotra in providing policy consultancy and technical assistance for the country’s recent development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
During his reception for the UN official in Hanoi on March 10, PM Phuc applauded effective cooperation of the UN with Vietnam amid the global spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), and affirmed the Vietnamese Government’s determination to effectively cope with the epidemic.
Vietnam is making every effort to not only successfully fight against the disease but also complete its set socio-economic development targets, PM Phuc stressed.
Vietnam has been performing well its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), especially the presidency of the UNSC, he said.
The Government leader noted that in its capacity as President of the UNSC in January, Vietnam successfully organised a discussion on the UN Charter, which highlighted multilateralism, the role of the charter, the UN and international law.
Vietnam has actively participated in the council’s activities with its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance based on the constructive and responsible principle for common interests, peace and stability in regions, he said.
For his part, Malhotra praised Vietnam’s efforts and strong measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, saying that the UN has shared Vietnam’s experience with other countries worldwide.
UN organisations in Vietnam will always accompany Vietnam in the fight against the epidemic by providing technological and technical assistance to help the country in evaluating the disease, thus minimising its impacts on socio-economic development.
Vietnam excellently completed its role as President of the UNSC in January, he said, adding the UN agencies are actively coordinating with Vietnamese relevant partners to help Vietnam organise international events on women, peace and security in August./.