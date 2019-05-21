The Thai Prime Minister has helped promote Thailand Fruit Festival 2019: The World’s Most Delicious Fruits Fair, stressing Thailand’s capabilities to become the global tropical fruit trading superpower. (Source: thainews.prd.go.th

- The Thai Prime Minister has helped promote Thailand Fruit Festival 2019: The World’s Most Delicious Fruits Fair, stressing Thailand’s capabilities to become the global tropical fruit trading superpower.Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has promoted Thailand Fruit Festival 2019: The World’s Most Delicious Fruits Fair organised by the Department of Internal Trade and Central Group on 22-26 May 2019 at the plaza in front of Central World shopping centre, Bangkok, showing Thailand’s capabilities to become the global tropical fruit trading superpower, promoting fruit consumption, promoting Thai fruit among Thai and international tourists, honoring His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of royal coronation, and help increasing marketing channels to fruit farmers nationwide, stimulating grassroots economy.The event will feature a fruit buffet zone serving Mon Thong durians, Chanthaburi mangosteens, melons, rambutans, longans, durain with sticky rice, mango with sticky rice, and Nam Hom coconuts; as well as a Farmer’s Market zone selling produces from farmers, community enterprises, and GI product entrepreneurs from across the country. – NNT/VNA