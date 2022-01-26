PM Pham Minh Chinh offers New Year wishes to workers in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to border guards, poor workers and ethnic people in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 26.



At Deo Nai Coal JSC, the PM asked the company to continue with measures to protect the environment in its operations and improve workers’ well-being, firstly ensuring that they will welcome a warm and happy Tet holiday.



Visiting Mong Cai international border gate, he highlighted a need to foster close and effective collaboration between Vietnamese and Chinese agencies on the basis of sincerity, trust, respect, equality, effective and win-win collaboration, towards building a borderline of peace, cooperation and friendship.



He took note of the task of stepping up vaccination, facilitating trade with China and promoting exports to the neighbouring country via official channels, developing border gate economy and considering the construction of a farm produce export-import hub and facilitating e-commerce.



The same day, the leader also gave Tet gifts to soldiers at Quang Duc border guard station, ethnic and poor households in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai city and Quang Duc commune, Hai Ha district.



In the afternoon, he offered incense at a monument to heroic martyrs at the Po Hen relic site in Hai Son commune, Mong Cai city./.