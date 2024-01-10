PM Pham Minh Chinh meets workers in Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to disadvantaged workers and the poor in the northern province of Hai Duong on January 10, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

At Kefico company, a member of Huyndai Motor Group based in Dai An Industrial Park, Chinh hailed Hai Duong for its notable growth of over 8%, exceeding the set target for budget revenue of more than 20 trillion VND (833 million USD), and progress in social welfare.

He noted that the province needs to effectively focus on land planning and allocation, and roll out the 120 trillion VND credit package dedicated to social housing and accommodation for workers, accompanied by comprehensive infrastructure aligning with both national and local conditions.

The provincial Party organisation and authorities at all levels were urged to persist in extending support to policy beneficiaries, the poor, the vulnerable groups and workers, ensuring a joyous Tet holiday for all.

The Vietnamese Party and State always protect legitimate rights and interests of domestic and foreign-invested enterprises, he affirmed, adding that right from the outset of this year, the Government issued a resolution outlining the key tasks and solutions for socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2024, and another on improving business environment and national competitiveness.

The PM wished the provincial Party organisation, authorities, army and people, including workers, a New Year full of new successes, contributing to realising goals set by the provincial Party Congress and Resolution by the 13th National Party Congress.



In the afternoon, the leader paid a visit to Thai Hoc commune, Chi Linh city, where he distributed gifts to the less privileged./.