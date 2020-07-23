PM pushes Dak Nong to speed up disbursement of public investment
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong to quicken the disbursement of public investment, as it reached just 35 percent in the first half of this year.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting held virtually on July 23 with leaders of Dak Nong province. (Photo: VNA)
The province must exert extra efforts to ensure funding allocated by the State is disbursed in full, PM Phuc told a meeting held virtually on the morning of July 23 with provincial leaders on the local social-economic situation.
The province must also develop a specific action plan on the matter, the PM added.
He said that despite the fact that Dak Nong is a remote province, it is strategically significant to the Central Highlands region and the country at large, with substantial potential remaining untapped. This needs extra attention and support from the central government and ministries, PM Phuc noted.
The government leader urged the province to make the most of its advantages to attract investment, particularly from major corporations, saying it must work much harder to accelerate public administrative reforms, develop e-government, and improve the local business climate.
He also requested the province further fuel the development of its key industries, such as mining, mineral processing, food processing, and hi-tech agriculture.
PM Phuc asked local authorities to enhance land management and forest protection and increase forestry coverage while continuing to improve social welfare and human resources quality and promoting poverty reduction and education.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, Dak Nong posted economic growth of 6.09 percent in the first half of the year - the second highest in the Central Highlands. Its industrial production index grew 4.5 percent.
The province is striving to boost economic growth to 7.91 percent for the whole year, with its poverty rate to stay at around 3.5 percent./.