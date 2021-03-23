Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg. (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg and AT&S Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ingolf Schroeder on March 23.Speaking highly of the Vietnam visit by Schroeder and AT&S staff to study investment possibility in the country, PM Phuc informed his guests that despite COVID-19, Vietnam recorded a GDP growth of 2.91 percent last year, which is a major success of the country.Vietnam continues to attract foreign direct investment projects, the Government leader said, noting his welcome of the Austrian manufacturer’s intention to invest in the country.Ambassador Schuller-Gotzburg congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress, adding that as the two nations will celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, he hoped that COVID-19 will be brought under control so that the sides can resume exchanges across multiple spheres.He also expressed his belief that AT&S’ planned project in Vietnam, which is a major one with investment of about 1.5 billion EUR (1.78 billion USD) and expected to employ 6,000 workers, will be in line with Vietnam’s policy of drawing high tech investment.Austria is paying heed to the project as Vietnam is among the world's leading destinations for FDI, the diplomat said.For his part, Schroeder thanked the Vietnamese government and localities for facilitating the visit, which he said is important for the company to make decision on investment. He said the company is confident that it will be able to build a manufacturing plant in Vietnam in a short time, meeting an increasing demand in the sector. Therefore, it is planning to build two plants in the first phase, he said.The Austrian firm hopes to receive support from the Vietnamese Government for the fruitful implementation of the project, especially the recruitment of at least 1,500 engineers, according to the AT&S executive.In reply, PM Phuc said that many FDI projects in Vietnam have reaped success, citing as example Intel and Samsung. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government has always offered the best conditions for foreign investors through investment incentives, especially for hi-tech projects.The PM said both the northern province of Thai Nguyen and the southern economic hub of HCM City have good infrastructure, from transport to electricity, water and gas supply, which can meet the needs of investors.