Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chairman of CJ Corporation Sohn Kyung-shik (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assured Chairman of the RoK-based CJ Corporation Sohn Kyung-shik during a reception in Hanoi on December 6.



He lauded CJ Corporation for investing in many fields in Vietnam, including food production research, logistics and film production for export, while asking the company to assist Vietnam in developing organic agriculture.



The PM noted the RoK’s success in popularizing its culture in other countries, wishing that it would share its experience with Vietnam in this field.



He expressed the hope that more than 150,000 Koreans living and working in Vietnam along with leading Korean firms investing in the country such as Samsung, LG, Lotte and CJ will help promote Vietnam to the RoK and creating a new Korean investment wave into Vietnam in the near future.



Sohn, for his part, informed the host that CJ is investing in a research centre on food safety in Ho Chi Minh City in order to manufacture safe products using Vietnamese materials for export. Its affiliate CJ Logistics – the largest logistics provider in the RoK, has recently established a joint venture with Vietnam’s Gemadept Corporation.



CJ also ventured into producing films in Vietnam which are scheduled to be broadcast in many countries as well as embarked on agriculture in the southern province of Ninh Thuan, he added.-VNA