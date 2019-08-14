Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Governor of Japan’s Nagano prefecture Abe Shuichi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi(VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 expressed his delight at the development of the Vietnam–Japan extensive strategic partnership in diverse areas, not only at central but local level also.



During a reception in Hanoi for Governor of Japan’s Nagano prefecture Abe Shuichi, PM Phuc further noted that the Vietnamese community in Japan has counted over 330,000, becoming the third largest one in the country.



He also showed his satisfaction at the signing of a labour cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Nagano prefecture earlier the same day.



Vietnam wants to work closely with Japan in high-tech agriculture, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for Japanese farm produce such as apple and pear to enter the country,



The PM suggested that Nagano encourage its firms to invest in Vietnam in fields of their strength such as agriculture, electronic machinery, information and manufacturing equipment, and receive more Vietnamese practitioners.



Abe, for his part, said Nagano signed cooperation deals with several Vietnamese ministries and agencies in 2016, thus reinforcing bilateral links.



He added that the prefecture wants to welcome more Vietnamese practitioners and pledges to provide them with all possible support.



There are about 3,400 Vietnamese practitioners in Nagano at present and the prefecture needs to receive more young Vietnamese ones in the fields of nursing and tourism, thereby making further contributions to bilateral ties.



The guest said Nagano is strong in tourism, high-tech farm produce, processed food, traditional wines and apple, and looks to partner with Vietnam in such fields, adding the prefecture will do its best to further push forward bilateral ties.-VNA



