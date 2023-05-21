PM receives Japanese parliamentarians in Hiroshima
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received members of the Japanese National Diet with constituency in Hiroshima on May 21, within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima and pay a working visit to Japan.
At the meeting, PM Chinh expressed his delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan, and the rapid development of bilateral exchanges between the two countries’ parliamentarians, and the cooperation and friendship between localities, including Vietnamese ones and Hiroshima prefecture.
He expressed his admiration for the aspiration for peace of Hiroshima leaders and people, and sympathised with the prefecture over its losses in the war. Vietnam wishes to promote a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons, the leader stressed.
He took the occasion to thank the Japanese National Diet for always supporting the development of the Vietnam-Japan relations, and conveyed National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to visit Vietnam to the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors of Japan.
The PM proposed Japanese parliamentarians support the two countries’ relationship; contribute to strengthening exchanges and cohesion between the two parliaments and their members in a sustainable, substantive and mutually beneficial manner; and share experience in legal supervision and perfection of the legal system.
The Japanese parliamentarians spoke highly of Vietnam's active participation in and contribution to the success of the G7 expanded Summit; and affirmed their desire to promote the Vietnam - Japan relations in general and cooperation between Hiroshima and Vietnamese localities in particular, and to actively participate in exchange and cooperation activities between the two parliaments, including the exchange of female parliamentarians.
Member of the House of Representatives Hiroshi Hiraguchi, Chair of the House’s Special Committee on Political Ethics and Election Law, expressed his hope that the two countries will promote the people-to-people exchange, and there are more and more Vietnamese to come to study and work in Hiroshima./.