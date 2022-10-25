Politics Vietnam, Cambodia take pride in young generations: Vice President Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the pride of the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties and States in young generations at a reception for a visiting delegation of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations in Hanoi on October 25.

Politics President receives Cambodian Senate leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.

Politics Party leader welcomes Cambodian Senate President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception on October 25 for President of the Cambodian Senate and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Samdech Say Chhum, who is on an official visit to Vietnam.