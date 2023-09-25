As there is ample room for both nations to promote collaboration, PM Chinh said he and Brazilian President Lula da Silva will discuss measures to promote cooperation across spheres in their upcoming talks, while asking the friendship association to continue promoting delegation exchanges, people-to-people exchanges and cultural and sport exchanges, and devise more initiatives to bolster the cooperative ties between the two nations.He also expressed his wish that the association will back Vietnam and Brazil in the negotiations and signing of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, an investment protection agreement, and a double taxation avoidance agreement, among others, to bolster economic cooperation, which, he said, helps elevate the bilateral relations to a new height for peace, cooperation friendship, and development in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil. (Photo: VNA)

Pedro de Olivera and members of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association said the association and the Vietnam – Brazil Friendship Association have worked together to make practical contributions to the Vietnam - Brazil ties, and affirmed they will continue efforts to promote the relations into a more practical and effective fashion, including cooperation in the fields of trade-investment, agriculture and food processing.On the occasion, PM Chinh presented a painting of Vietnamese bamboos, which is a symbol of Vietnam, and its foreign policy as stated by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Pedro de Olivera. Meanwhile, the latter presented the book “President Ho Chi Minh – life and career of the national liberation leader” to the Vietnamese PM.As part of his official visit, PM Chinh also visited and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil.With the embassy’s great contributions, Brazilian friends have a good understanding of Vietnam as well as the country’s development process and “bamboo” diplomacy, he said, asking the embassy to make greater efforts to enhance Vietnam’s economic, trade and investment ties with the South American country – a power in Latin America.Both nations hold huge potential for further cooperation, he said, requesting the embassy to work to accelerate the negotiations and signing of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, an investment protection agreement, and a double taxation avoidance agreement, among others, to bolster economic cooperation as the deals will create legal frameworks to carry out bilateral collaboration.The embassy was also ordered to channel focus on people-to-people exchanges and cultural, sport and education exchanges, while coordinating with the Brazilian side at the multilateral forums to support each other, especially supporting ASEAN’s central role in the East Sea issues.Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa committed to make efforts to develop the bilateral ties, and boost two-way trade revenue to 10 billion USD by 2025, and 15-20 billion USD by 2030./.