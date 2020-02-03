PM receives Malaysian, Armenian ambassadors
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Shariffah Mustaffa (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted the need to maintain cooperation mechanisms during separate receptions in Hanoi on February 3 for Malaysian and Armenian ambassadors.
Receiving the Malaysian diplomat Dato’ Shariffah Mustaffa, PM Phuc lauded her contributions to Vietnam visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister in 2019.
He suggested that both sides continue stepping up high-level visits and exchanges, and expressed wishes to welcome Malaysian PM to Vietnam for the ASEAN Summit.
The leader proposed the early signing of an action plan to realise bilateral strategic partnership for the 2020 - 2025 period, and suggested Malaysia limit trade barriers on Vietnamese goods, especially farm produce and Halal food for Muslims.
Lauding the two countries for being one of the top 10 trade partners of each other, he asked for lifting two-way trade from 11.1 billion USD in 2019, equivalent to that in 2018.
He also expressed his delight at the launch of Vietnam Market in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for March.
The PM asked the ambassador to help simplify procedures to receive and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers in Malaysia.
The host urged Malaysia to continue facilitating the expansion of cooperation in the field of oil and gas exploration and exploitation, and technical oil and gas services.
Mustaffa, for her part, pledged to work to help hold the sixth meeting of the Vietnam – Malaysia joint committee this year, adding her country will do its best to support Vietnam during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year.
She thanked the Vietnamese government for providing all possible support for Malaysian firms in the country, and wished that both sides would boost coordination across food technology, Halal food, auto manufacturing, and aviation.
She agreed to work so as to help lift two-way trade further as the potential remains huge.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan (L) (Photo: VNA)
During a reception for Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan, PM Phuc wished to intensify ties with Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to which Armenia is a member.
According to him, the two countries should tap the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EAEU to step up bilateral trade and investment, and in other fields.
The host proposed holding the second meeting of the Vietnam – Armenia Inter-Government Committee on an early date to reach consensus on measures further promoting bilateral ties.
He thanked Armenia for supporting Vietnam’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.
As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and Armenia, he said.
Kazhoyan, for his part, suggested both sides hold a business forum to boost trade and investment.
He described 1,000 Vietnamese students in Armenia as a bridge to bolster bilateral ties, and proposed boosting cultural exchange and tourism link, given that more and more Armenians will travel to Vietnam./.