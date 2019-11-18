PM receives members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth, right), officials and members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam pose for a photo at the meeting in Hanoi on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam (CBCV) led by its President Nguyen Chi Linh in Hanoi on November 18.
This followed the CBCV’s 14th congress in October, during which the conference elected its Standing Committee and heads of the subordinate committees for 2019-2022.
PM Phuc congratulated his guests on the success of the congress, expressing his hope that the CBCV President and members of the Standing Committee will instruct priests, monks and followers of the Catholic Church in Vietnam to continue adhering to the State’s laws and actively engaging in national development and defence.
As Christmas is nearing, he wished the archbishops and bishops in the CBCV Standing Committee a merry holiday season to continue standing side by side with the Catholic Church and accompanying the country on the development path.
Briefing his guests of outstanding development attainments, the Government leader said Vietnam’s relations with other countries, including the Vatican, have been enhanced unceasingly.
He attributed those achievements partly to practical contributions by Catholic followers of Vietnam, noting that they have taken an active part in development movements, especially the building of new-style rural areas.
The Party and State always pay attention to and create favourable conditions for all people to have their religious and spiritual needs satisfied, thus helping encourage them to stay united in the great national unity bloc with religious and cultural diversity, he affirmed.
PM Phuc also called on Vietnamese Catholic followers to further contribute to national development and defence and the great national unity bloc.
Informing the PM of the success of the CBCV’s 14th congress, Archbishop Linh appreciated the Government and local authorities’ support for the event.
He said he hopes that the PM, the Government and relevant agencies will continue supporting the CBCV’s activities and Catholic activities in the coming time and create more favourable conditions for Catholic followers to keep contributing to national development./.