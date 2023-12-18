Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences over passing of Kuwaiti Emir Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 17 sent a message of condolences to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the passing of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM receives former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo on December 17 on the occasion of his trip to Tokyo to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

Videos ASEAN, Japan committed to taking new step forward in next 50 years The Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation took place on December 17 in Tokyo. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the event.