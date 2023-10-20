Politics Thai National Assembly President wishes to promote parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam President of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said he hopes to welcome a high-level delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) to Thailand in the near future to exchange measures to further promote cooperation between the two parliaments, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on October 19.

Politics Vietnamese President receives leader of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun in Beijing on October 19, on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

Politics Vietnam ready to intensify multifaceted relations with Saudi Arabia: PM Vietnam treasures and is ready to further intensify the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Asharq Economy with Bloomberg on October 19.

Politics 74th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers marked in Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the military high command of the Lao northern province on October 19 co-organised a meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023).