PM receives Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund Governor
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives PIF Governor Al-Rumayyan (Photo: VNA)Riyadh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia – one among the world’s 10 biggest public investment funds – expand and diversify investment activities in Vietnam's priority areas such as digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, innovation, renewable energy, high technology, tourism and Halal industry.
Chinh made the suggestion while receiving the fund’s Governor Al-Rumayyan in Riyadh on October 19 within the framework of his trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visit the country.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has invested 160 million USD in Vietnam through indirect form.
He suggested the Vietnamese Government continue to create more favourable conditions for the PIF to operate effectively in Vietnam, and committed to devoting more resources to larger projects to develop infrastructure in the country.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese Government leader urged the two sides to continue establishing a joint investment fund to carry out investment projects in each country, like those between Vietnam and Oman and several other countries which have proved effective.
Attention should be paid to enhancing effective cooperation between investment agencies of the two countries, especially in sharing information and policies, introducing cooperation opportunities in potential projects in each country and intensifying collaboration in investment promotion in Vietnam, he added./.