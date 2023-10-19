Videos PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum on October 19 in Riyadh as part of his trip to the Middle Eastern country to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives ZTE Corporation Chairman President Vo Van Thuong received Chairman and Executive Director of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing on October 19 as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives Huawei Chairman in Beijing Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong received Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei – a leading Chinese group in ICT infrastructure, digital energy, cloud computing and terminal equipment, in Beijing on October 19 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.