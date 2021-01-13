PM request reviewing COVID-19 prevention measures, scenarios
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to thoroughly review COVID-19 prevention and control measures and scenarios ahead of the 13th National Party Congress scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic with the appearance of new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, PM Phuc asked Ministers, Chairpersons of local People’s Committees and heads of the steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control to intensify disease prevention measures as directed by the Politburo and Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the Government, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
In a dispatch dated January 13, he requested assigning other officials to handle the work in replace of members of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control who will participate in the Congress.
The head and members of the Committee who will attend the Congress have to hand over their tasks related to disease prevention and control to the assigned people, he asked./.