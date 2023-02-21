Politics Vietnam places importance on people-to-people exchanges with Dominican Republic The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) attaches importance to people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga has affirmed.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, RoK promote legislative ties Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai on February 20 suggested the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group make more contributions to the bilateral legislative ties.

Videos Vietnam, Italian news agencies further cooperation A cooperation agreement was signed between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Italian National News Agency (ANSA) on February 20.