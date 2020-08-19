Business Vinatex targets over 16.4 billion USD in pre-tax profit The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) set a goal of achieving 381.6 trillion VND (16.4 billion USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit in 2020, during its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 18.

Business Imports of automobiles rise in July The import of automobiles increased significantly in July despite impacts caused by the second wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Business Agriculture ministry vows to ensure progress, quality of public capital disbursement Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung held a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Hanoi on August 19 to examine public investment disbursement in the agriculture sector.

Business Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.