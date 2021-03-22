PM requests emulation, commendation activities be practical, transparent
The Central Emulation and Rewards Council held a regular meeting in Hanoi on March 22 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The council members and participants in the event shared the view that 2020 was a very special year when there were a number of major events and anniversaries of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously affected socio-economic aspects, and emulation and commendation activities also became even more important.
Emulation movements in the COVID-19 combat attracted joint efforts by the entire political system and people as seen in the figure of over 2 trillion VND (86.6 million USD) worth of donations and such initiatives as “rice ATMs”, “face mask ATMs”, and “zero-dong supermarkets”.
Rewards were presented in a timely manner to serve political tasks, the council reported, noting that it verified and submitted nearly 2,900 commendation proposals to the PM and carried out nearly 1,700 commendation decisions issued by the State President and nearly 1,000 others by the PM.
At the meeting, PM Phuc, who is also Chairman of the council, highlighted contributions by all-level authorities and sectors’ emulation and commendation activities to the country’s achievements last year.
Pointing out certain shortcomings, he requested emulation movements be implemented in a more practical and effective manner in line with the Party General Secretary and State President’s directions, as well as the five emulation topics that the PM launched at the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress last year.
Asking for communications to be stepped up and effective campaigns and role models expanded, the Government leader also demanded the all-level emulation and rewards councils reform activities and improve their performance while commendation activities be carried out in line with regulations and in a timely and transparent fashion./.