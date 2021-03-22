Politics Thai PM attaches importance to strategic partnership with Vietnam Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha affirmed his country will continue to closely cooperate with Vietnam, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the benefits of the two nations.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate newly elected leaders of Laos Top Vietnamese leaders on March 22 offered congratulations to newly elected leaders of the State, Government, and National Assembly of Laos.

Politics Inspection Commission proposes expelling Tat Thanh Cang from Party The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat expel Tat Thanh Cang, who once served as a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, from the Party, according to a statement released by the commission on March 22.

Politics Nurturing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a letter of greetings to the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the Lao Party’s 66th founding anniversary (March 22, 1955-2021).